Abercrombie Names New Ceo

Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) has named a new ceo and a new coo. The role of ceo has been unoccupied since December 2014 when Michael Jeffries retired.

Fran Horowitz has been promoted to ceo. She previously was the company’s president and chief merchandising officer and helped oversee the turnaround of the Hollister brand. The company hopes she can help turnaround the Abercrombie brand, as well. Before joining the company in October 2014, Horowitz also worked for Ann Taylor Loft (New York) and Express (Columbus, Ohio), among other retail posts.

Joanne Crevoiserat was also promoted to coo. Previously, she served as evp and cfo at the company, reports The Columbus Dispatch.