Abercrombie Names New VP Over Womenswear

Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) has named Aaron Levine as senior vice president over women’s wear in addition to men’s wear. Levine has been in charge of menswear and now assumes the womenswear post, succeeding Kristina Szasz, who held that title since August 2015 and whose first collection for the retailer debuted this fall.

This change will allow the brand to have a united vision for both men’s and women’s collections, though this is the first time Levine has done womenswear. Previously, Levine worked for Club Monaco (New York) until June 2015 when he joined Abercrombie.

Levine’s first women’s collection is expected to be unveiled in April for the fall season, reports Women’s Wear Daily.