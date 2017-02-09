Aldi Plans to Remodel U.S. Stores

Aldi (Essen, Germany) announced that it will be remodeling or enlarging its U.S. stores. The company is investing $1.6 billion to overhaul its existing fleet of 1600 stores, many of which will be enlarged by 3000 square feet to better accommodate the stores’ expanded offerings.

The company will be conducting these remodels in tandem with its previously-stated goal of opening new stores to bring its store count up to 2000 by the end of 2018. These new stores will incorporate the new store designs.

The new design includes a larger refrigerated section and will showcase a larger array of products including produce, wine and bakery items, reports Forbes.