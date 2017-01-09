Amazon Books Expands

New locations set for Boston, Chicago, New York and New Jersey
Amazon (Seattle) plans to open at least five locations of Amazon Books in the near future.
The bookstore is set to have two locations in Massachusetts, reports the Boston Business Journal. There are also Amazon Books planned for the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J.; at the Shops at Columbus Circle in New York and at the Southport retail complex in Chicago.
Amazon currently operates physical bookstores in Seattle, Portland and San Diego.