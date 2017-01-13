Apple Plans Milan Flagship

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) is planning to begin building a new store in Milan. The store will actually be located underground in the city’s historic Liberty Square. It will feature an elevator and various waterfall features, as well as an outdoor, above-ground amphitheater for hosting public events, according to Tech Times.

Foster and Partners (London) will be the architect designing the flagship. The company has worked with Apple on several other projects around the world.

Currently, the company is operating a store elsewhere in the city. No information is available about when construction will begin or the new store will open.