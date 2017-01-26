Banana Republic’s President Steps Down

Banana Republic (San Francisco) announced that its global brand president Andi Owen will leave the company in late February. The change comes as the company attempts to revitalize the brand; during the holiday season, the brand saw comparable store sales fall 7 percent.

“During her time with Banana Republic, Andi led critical work improving the brand’s aesthetic and product quality and moved the brand to a full omnichannel assortment,” said Art Peck, Gap Inc.’s ceo, according to Women’s Wear Daily. “While these improvements have been important steps forward, we have significant work to do in order to consistently win with customers. Andi and I agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change in leadership.”

The company is currently searching for her replacement, and until then, Peck will oversee the brand.