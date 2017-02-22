Barneys’ Creative Director Leaves Company

Dennis Freedman, the evp and creative director of Barneys New York (New York) has left the company “to pursue new opportunities,” reports Women’s Wear Daily.

While he has vacated that role, he will still curate a Barneys New York's exhibit project featuring sculptures from artist Louise Bourgeois and key archival pieces by Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo that will be unveiled in May.

Freedman worked at Barneys for six years, and while there, he spearheaded various creative initiatives and collaborations with celebrities including Lady Gaga and Jay-Z. Freedman also oversaw the design of the retailer’s downtown flagship that opened last year.