BCBG Plans to Close Some Stores

BCBG (Vernon, Calif.) announced that it plans to restructure its business, which will include closing some stores and scale back the brand’s physical retail footprint which is “’too large,’” a spokesman told Bloomberg in an email statement.

Instead, the company will focus on e-commerce, licensing and selling through third-party retailers.

To assist the company as it attempts to restructure its debt load and to avoid bankruptcy court, the company has hired AlixPartners (New York). There are no plans currently to try and sell the business.

The company currently operates more than 175 boutiques throughout the U.S., but has not divulged how many stores it plans to close.