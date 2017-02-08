Bergdorf Goodman Unveils New Window Display

Bergdorf Goodman (New York) unveiled new window displays in its New York flagship along Fifth Avenue, reports Women’s Wear Daily. What is unique about the current window display is that it does not revolve around a specific theme or designer but instead is inspired by 25 of the company’s own style experts.

Joshua Schulman, president of Bergdorf Goodman, said, “We have this incredible cast of characters, each with their own personal style and ability to curate from multiple designers and multiple resources.”

The windows feature the spring fashion selections from and illustrations of these “BG style experts.” The campaign will also extend to in-store pop-ups, be featured online as well as in various marketing efforts. The campaign runs until Feb. 27.