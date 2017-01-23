Best Buy Ceo Addresses Rumors

Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) CEO Hubert Joly made a public statement to address rumors that he is being considered for a ceo position at a large European retailer.

“There have been reports that I am being considered for a ceo role at another company," Joly said according to the Minneapolis/ St. Paul Business Journal. "Let me be clear, I am fully committed to Best Buy’s continued transformation."

According to a Brazilian newspaper, Carrefour SA (Boulogne Billancourt, France) shareholders had identified Joly as one of its favorites to replace current CEO Georges Plassat. Carrefour is the world's second-largest retailer with 11,900 stores in 35 countries.