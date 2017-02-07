Bloomingdale’s to Unveil Pop-Up Collaboration

Department store Bloomingdale’s (New York) is opening pop-up shops in four locations through a collaboration with Coach (New York) and Los Angeles-based artist Gary Baseman.

The Baseman x Coach pop-up shops will debut in the New York flagship, as well as in Beverly Hills, San Francisco and the North Michigan Avenue store in Chicago, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“We’ve worked with Gary Baseman previously, but this time we’ve taken American iconography — surfer, Hawaii and Western — to create imagery that disrupts those ideas, weaving a mischievous, unexpected thread through familiar, nostalgic references,” said Stuart Vevers, Coach’s executive creative director. “The collection overall is less wholesome but still remains true to all of Coach’s values with a more extreme take.”