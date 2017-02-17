Blu Dot to Open Largest Store

Furniture and decor company Blu Dot (Minneapolis) announced that it will be opening its second New York showroom this spring. This location will be in the NoMad neighborhood, just two miles north of the company’s other showroom in the SoHo district.

This new store, measuring 12,000 square feet in size, is five times the size of the SoHo store and will be the company’s largest store yet. The larger size will allow this store to carry the company’s full lineup of home furnishings.

The company currently operates nine U.S. stores as well as three international stores, reports Furniture Today.