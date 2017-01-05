Bodyfriend Plans to Open Nearly 150 Stores

Bodyfriend (Seoul, South Korea) announced that it plans to open nearly 150 retail stores in the U.S. by 2022. These first stores will open in California and will create more than 900 new jobs. These new store plans are a part of what it is calling its "VISION2020" campaign, which includes the goal of reaching $1 billion in sales per calendar year.

To accomplish that, the company also announced the launch of its latest massage chair, the Aventar, which is inspired by sporty race car aesthetics. According to a press release, this past year, the 9-year-old company was the highest grossing massage chair company in the world.