Charles & Keith Closes Japan Stores

Shoe retailer Charles & Keith (Singapore) has closed its 14 stores in Japan.

“We are contractually bounded with our business counterparts to reserve providing any comment pertaining to our exit decision,” said a Charles & Keith spokeswoman according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Charles & Keith’s Japanese website is said to be relaunching this spring. The retailer has stores in 35 countries with plans for new locations in Hong Kong and Taiwan later this year. Charles & Keith is reportedly looking for a partner to expand into Russia.