Coach Co-Founder Dies

Miles Cahn, who founded luxury retailer Coach (New York) in 1961, has passed away at age 95.

Cahn founded the brand with his wife Lillian after reportedly being inspired by baseball glove materials, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

The Cahns hired sportswear pioneer Bonnie Cashin to design Coach handbags in 1961. She created handbags with side pockets, coin purses and bright colors that were known for being almost indestructible. In 1985, the Cahns sold Coach Leatherware to Sara Lee Corp. for a reported $30 million.