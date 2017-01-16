Cole Haan Introduces Athleisure Line

Cole Haan (Greenland, N.H.) has launched a new athleisure line for women called StudiøGrand.

The line includes packable ballet flats, sneakers, jackets, and commuter packs, reports Forbes. The retailer is relying on social media to market the collection.

"Gone are the days of the strictly buttoned up office setting; women are seeking style and function," said David Maddocks, Cole Haan’s cmo and general manager of business development. "We want to see the customer wearing the collection as they traverse the city in their daily routine.”