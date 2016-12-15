Costco Opens First Business Centre in Canada

Costco (Issaquah, Wash.) has opened its first business center in Canada. The Costco Business Centre store opened yesterday in Toronto and targets business of all sizes, including restaurants, hotels and convenience stores.

The member-only store offers a variety of goods (packaged in bulk quantities like its regular club stores), including office supplies, merchandise for customers’ own store aisles and miscellaneous business equipment from garbage cans to commercial freezers.

It does not carry products such as fashions, toys, pharmacy and optical services. In fact, about 80 percent of its offerings are not available in its traditional stores.

The company operates about a dozen of these business centers throughout the U.S., reports The Globe and Mail.