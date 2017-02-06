Credo Opens Third Store

Beauty retailer Credo (San Francisco) has unveiled a new location in Los Angeles on West Third Street after recent openings in New York and San Francisco.

The 1300-square-foot location will sell 105 skincare and makeup brands, and staff will comprise makeup artists and licensed aestheticians, reports Women’s Wear Daily. The LA store will also have a Tata Harper treatment room for spa services.

“We looked at the LA market simultaneously with San Francisco because it’s such a great community of people who are health savvy and, at the same time, very uncompromising when it comes to beauty and that’s what we are interested in when we open in a market,” said Annie Jackson, vp of merchandising and planning at Credo, and previously director of merchandising at Sephora (Paris).