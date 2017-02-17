Deadline Extended: 2017 Intl. Visual Competition

The deadline for the annual International Visual Competition has been extended to March 2! All retailers, visual merchandisers, design firms, independent designers, manufacturers and distributors are welcome to enter. Designed to celebrate visual display achievements of limited shelf life, all winners will be featured in the July 2017 issue. To submit, or for more details, please visit vmsd.com/visual-competition.

Winners will receive...

GRAND PRIZE (Best in Show):

A FREE International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) registration (valued at up to $1400+) at the Ritz-Carlton in New Orleans, Sept. 6-8, 2017 *

Featured coverage in VMSD ’s July 2017 issue

On-stage recognition at VMSD ’s Awards ceremony at IRDC 2017

A commemorative award and certificate

FIRST PLACE:

A discounted rate (savings of up to $400+) to attend IRDC in New Orleans, Sept. 6-8, 2017 *

Coverage in VMSD ’s July 2017 issue

Announced at VMSD ’s Awards ceremony at IRDC 2017

A commemorative certificate

HONORABLE MENTION:

A discounted rate to attend IRDC in New Orleans, Sept. 6-8, 2017 *

A mention in VMSD ’s July 2017 issue

Announced at VMSD ’s Awards ceremony at IRDC 2017

A commemorative certificate

*Suppliers and manufacturers are not eligible for entry to the International Retail Design Conference.