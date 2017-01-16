Fragrances have the ability to define who we are as consumers – our personality, our nuances, distilled into a fragile, ornate package. Subtle notes or undertones can be a game-changer, rendering a completely distinct scent among a crowded product landscape. With this careful consideration in mind, Paris-based Frédéric Malle’s Parisian perfumery in Le Marais, designed by Jakob + MacFarlene (Paris), is intended to be a pensive, surreal environment where shoppers can “get lost” in the fantasy. Grid-like, organically shaped wooden fixtures appear to float against the store’s mirrored walls and ceiling, inviting shoppers to experience the drama and romance of the scents inhabiting the space.