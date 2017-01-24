Eloquii Goes Brick-and-Mortar

Plus-size online retailer Eloquii (Columbus, Ohio) is opening its first physical store in the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington, Va. this March.

The brand, which caters to sizes 14 to 28, has entered into a three-month lease on a 2600-square-foot space, reports Women’s Wear Daily, but consider the store an experiment rather than a pop-up location.

Originally launched in 2011 by The Limited (Columbus, Ohio), it was shut down shortly after and later relaunched by an investor group. This will be the brand's first freestanding location.