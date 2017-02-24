Family Christian Shutters All Stores

Family Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.) announced that it will be closing all of its stores, though the company did not specify when the store closures would occur. The company plans to liquidate all of its assets.

According to WOODTV.com, the company operates 240 stores throughout 36 states and employs more than 3000 people.

“We had two very difficult years post-bankruptcy,” said Family Christian President Chuck Bengochea in a news release. “Despite improvements in product assortment and the store experience, sales continued to decline. In addition, we were not able to get the pricing and terms we needed from our vendors to successfully compete in the market.”