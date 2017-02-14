Fueguia 1833 Opens in New York

Argentinian niche fragrance brand Fueguia 1833 (Buenos Aires, Argentina) has opened in first store in New York's SoHo neighborhood.

At the center of the 592-square-foot location is a large table featuring more than 60 Fueguia 1833 fragrances, each bottle perched on a small, walnut wooden cube, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The SoHo store also features an “ingredients bar,” showcasing the almost 300 natural ingredients used in the fragrances.

Fueguia 1833 also operates stores in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Taipei, Taiwan; Tokyo and Zurich.