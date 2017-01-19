Future Perfect Debuts New Store in Los Angeles

Future Perfect (New York) is preparing to open a new store in Los Angeles. The retailer’s “Casa Perfect” store debuts a new store concept for the retailer, who also operates stores in New York and San Francisco.

The 3000-square-foot space is located in a Hollywood Hills mid-century home and is available to shop by appointment only, which is also a new business approach for the retailer.

“It felt right to do something here that was ultra exclusive and ultra private, which is why we did something in a house in a unique context that’s non-commercial,” founder David Alhadeff explained, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The store will feature pieces by a variety of designers including outdoor furniture by Christian Woo and ceramics by Eric Roinestad.