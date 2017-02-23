General Pants to Open East Coast Flagship

General Pants Co. (Sydney) will be opening its second U.S. flagship store next month. The 1944-square-foot store will open in New York and be a complement to the retailer’s West Coast flagship in Los Angeles.

The store will also include a wholesale office and showroom. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the new store addition is a part of the company’s desire to wholesale its products throughout the U.S.

It also plans to connect with various celebrities and influencers through the New York store, who can showcase its products to their followings and help raise the company’s profile.

If the Australian brand is able to find good footing, the company hopes to roll out more stores in the future.