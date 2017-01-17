Hermès to Open in Downtown NY

Hermès (Paris) will open a new store in New York's downtown Manhattan in spring 2019.

The new location will be three floors and 10,000 square feet, reports Women’s Wear Daily. To appeal to a younger population, the store will feature the brand’s fragrance, scarves, enamel bracelets and silver jewelry.

“The store will have much more of a downtown feel,” said Robert Chavez, Hermès’s president and ceo. “It’s not as formal a presentation as you’d see uptown at the Hermès flagship on Madison Avenue. We have a lot of work to do so it fits the neighborhood.”