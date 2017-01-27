H&M to Launch 'See-Now-Buy-Now' Collection

H&M (Stockholm, Sweden) announced that it will be launching its first see-now-buy-now capsule collection, which will be in conjunction with its annual runway show in Paris on March 1. The fashions featured will be available online immediately following the show and will debut in stores on March 2.

The limited-edition capsule collection, H&M Studio, will feature menswear for the first time, and will also include women's apparel. The collection was inspired by a trip to Havana that the creative team took. The team lodged in an area near a ballet studio and boxing studio, which proved to inspire many of the looks in the collection, reports Women’s Wear Daily.