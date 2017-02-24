Holt Renfrew Closing HR2 Stores

Corporate off-price division will also close by mid-2017
Posted February 24, 2017

Holt Renfrew (Toronto) has made the decision to end its off-price division, HR2, as well as close its two HR2 brick-and-mortar stores. The division and stores will close by mid-2017.

The company began the premium off-price division in 2013 as a way to compete with Saks Off Fifth (New York) and Nordstrom Rack (Seattle), reports Women’s Wear Daily. The company has no plans to pursue an alternative off-price model in the future, but instead will continue to invest in its existing fleet of Holt Renfrew stores.

“The decision to close the HR2 off-price model was made so that we can focus fully on our enhanced luxury business in our Holt Renfrew stores across Canada,” said Mario Grauso, president of Holt Renfrew.

 

 

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.