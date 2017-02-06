Hudson's Bay Makes Takeover Offer for Macy's

Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co. (Toronto) has reportedly made an offer to acquire Macy’s (Cincinnati).

Hudson's Bay currently operates 90 locations in Canada, reports the Cincinnati Business Journal. In 2013, it acquired Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) and in 2012, it took over Lord & Taylor (New York).

Macy’s has been struggling with a drop in sales by closing upwards of 100 stores, monetizing its real estate, offering exclusive merchandise, investing in improving customer service and focusing on Macy's Backstage, as well as concentrating on its in-store clearance section, Last Act.