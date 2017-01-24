IKEA to Debut London Concept Store

The location will focus on sustainability and community
Posted January 24, 2017

IKEA (Leiden, Netherlands) will open a new concept store in London’s Millennium Way Retail Park in Greenwich.

The 355,209-square-foot store will focus on "sustainability" and "community," reports Women’s Wear Daily. Features include a roof pavilion, a biodiverse garden and a community garden. The store design will incorporate rainwater harvesting and solar panels, as well as 75 spaces for bikes and 20 charging stations for electric cars.

IKEA wants to create a “unique and exciting space that will act as a place to meet, learn, share and shop, enhancing the ways we engage with our customers, the local community and stakeholders,” said Richard Rands, IKEA U.K.'s deputy property manager.

