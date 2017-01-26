IRDC 2017: Submit Your Proposals

The editors of VMSD are still accepting speaker proposals for the upcoming 17th annual International Retail Design Conference.

Taking place in New Orleans Sept. 6-8, 2017, at The Ritz-Carlton, IRDC offers a unique educational and networking experience for visual merchandising and store design professionals. Targeted specifically to the retail design community, the conference provides three days of inspiration, education and interaction. Approximately 400-plus design and retail professionals from across the U.S. and abroad will be in attendance.

Submit your proposals here by February 1, 2017.

Please visit irdconline.com for more information, or email the VMSD editors.