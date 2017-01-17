JCPenney Shifts Focus to Activewear

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) is launching an activewear strategy, strengthening the presentations of Nike, as well as Xersion, the retailer’s private brand.

The department store will prominently feature activewear areas, add athleisure products, offer the Nike collection in more stores and expand fitness equipment offerings online, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“Active has been the fastest-growing category in apparel for a few years now and it continues to be,” said John Tighe, JCPenney’s executive vp and chief merchant. “Our space for women’s active apparel has probably tripled over the last year.”