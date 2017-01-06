John Lewis Hires Marketing Director

John Lewis (London) has hired Becky Brock to be the retailer’s marketing director. She will join the company March 20 and is coming from Snow & Rock (Guildford, U.K.), where she is marketing chief. She also has previously worked for Homebase (Milton Keynes, U.K.), Edrington (Glasgow, U.K.) and Unilever (London).

Brock will take leadership over the company’s customer relationship management, digital, brand and category marketing teams, reports Retail Week. According to Retail Gazette, Brock will report directly to Craig Inglis, who held the position until he was promoted last September to become the company’s customer director. Since his promotion, the marketing director position has been vacant.