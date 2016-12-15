Kohl’s Will Open for 107 Hours

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) has announced that it will be stay open non-stop from Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7a.m. until Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6p.m.

That amounts to 107 around-the-clock hours that the retailer’s stores will be open for last-minute shoppers. Last year, the retailer was open 170 hours leading up to Christmas; in 2014, it was open for 100 hours straight.

However, according to Fortune, being open so many hours only resulted in a rise of 0.4 percent in comparable sales last year, which the retailer deemed “disappointing.”