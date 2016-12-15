Kohl’s Will Open for 107 Hours

Open around the clock from Dec. 20 through Christmas Eve
Posted December 15, 2016

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) has announced that it will be stay open non-stop from Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7a.m. until Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6p.m.

That amounts to 107 around-the-clock hours that the retailer’s stores will be open for last-minute shoppers. Last year, the retailer was open 170 hours leading up to Christmas; in 2014, it was open for 100 hours straight.

However, according to Fortune, being open so many hours only resulted in a rise of 0.4 percent in comparable sales last year, which the retailer deemed “disappointing.”

