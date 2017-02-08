Kroger Buys Murray’s Cheese Flagship

Kroger (Cincinnati) has acquired the building that houses the New York flagship for Murray’s Cheese (New York). The company first partnered with Murray’s in 2008 and, since then, has opened about 350 Murray’s Cheese shops throughout its grocery stores.

The company paid $20.6 million for the three retail units in New York’s Greenwich Village where the flagship is located. This appears to be the company’s first retail presence in New York.

The in-store cheese shops seek to replicate the experience customers have at the flagship by carrying hundreds of cheeses, crackers, olives and other products from around the world, reports Supermarket News.