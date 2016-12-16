L’Occitane Opens New York Flagship

L’Occitane (Paris) opened a new flagship in New York’s Flatiron District of Manhattan. The store is being called a multisensory experience and is laden with high-tech and interactive elements.

For instance, the store features the brand’s first “smart beauty fitting room” that allows customers to digitally shop for products in a private, online format.

The store design, overseen by School House (New York), is inspired by the brand’s roots in Provence, France, and is set up like a contemporary Provençal open-air market. A 400-sq.-ft, colorful. trellis runs the length of the ceiling. The exterior of the store features bright golden shutters, meant to invite customers inside, reports Chain Store Age.