Labor Board Strikes Down USPS-Staples Partnership

The United States Postal Service (Washington, D.C.) has agreed to end its relationship with Staples (Framingham, Mass.), following union-backed boycotts and a labor-board ruling against allowing private Staples employees to provide USPS services within Staples stores.

Sales of postal services within Staples stores are expected to cease within the next two months, reports Bloomberg.

The deal with Staples began as a pilot program in November 2013, placing mini-post offices inside 82 stores. The services are currently offered within more than 500 Staples stores.

Union postal employees argued that the arrangement displaced postal workers from jobs, and a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled against the arrangement.