Lane Bryant Ceo Resigns

Lane Bryant (Columbus, Ohio) announced that President and CEO Linda Heasley has resigned her position to join another company. The company has begun searching for her replacement.

Heasley joined the company nearly four years ago in February 2013, reports Women’s Wear Daily. According to New York Post, she was promoted to the position of president and ceo four months ago.

While at the company, she helped coordinate limited-edition designer collaborations with designers, including as Isabel Toledo, Lela Rose and Christian Siriano.

In addition to working for Lane Bryant, she has also worked for The Limited (Columbus, Ohio), CVS (Woonsocket, R.I.) and Timberland (Stratham, N.H.).