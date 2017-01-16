Lorna Jane Launches In-Store Campaign

Lorna Jane (Eagle Farm, Brisbane), an Australian activewear brand with 200 stores worldwide, is experimenting with in-store experiences in its Santa Monica flagship.

Titled “She Is You,” the campaign features a speaker series as well as interactive elements such as a punching bag and mini trampoline, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“Santa Monica is officially our flagship store and I feel that with the trend toward online shopping, we have to develop our in-store experience so that it’s an experience that you could do not online,” said Lorna Jane Clarkson, the retailer’s founder and chief creative officer. “We want to have an interactive environment.”

If successful, the campaign will be rolled out to other stores.