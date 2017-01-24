Louis Vuitton Opens Menswear Pop-Up

Louis Vuitton (Paris) has opened its first menswear-only pop-up shop. Located in New York, directly adjacent to the brand’s recently renovated flagship in SoHo, the shop opened this week and will remain open through March 31.

The store features products from the brand’s current Spring/Summer 2017 collection, which was revealed this week. It features an array of products from the collection, including ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods.

The store’s decor is influenced by the same African designs that inspired the clothing collection, including illustrations of giraffes, lions and rhinos, enlarged to mural-size. Artwork by Jake and Dinos Chapman are also on display, reports GQ.