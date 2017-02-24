Lowe's Cuts 500 Corporate Employees

Lowe's (Mooresville, N.C.) has announced plans to lay off about 500 corporate employees, including 430 staff at its headquarters. The company is also eliminating 70 support positions from its customer service offices in Wilkesboro, N.C.

The announcement comes not long after the company hired 1700 employees for customer support and central production office positions, as well as 45,000 seasonal employees for the stores’ busy season this spring and summer.

The decision to trim its staff is a part of efforts to restructure into “a leaner organization with fewer managerial layers,” reports Retail Dive. The company hopes that in doing so, it will be able to operate and make decisions more efficiently so that it can keep pace with customer needs and expectations.