Lowes Introducing New Store Staffing Model

Lowes (Mooresville, N.C.) is changing its store staffing model as a way to adapt to changing customer needs and allow customers to have more access to store associates. As a result of the new model, some staff will be reshuffled into new roles or into different responsibilities.

However, less than 1 percent of its employees is expected to be laid off as some roles are consolidated. The retailer has not confirmed the lay offs, but they are expected to be announced in the near future, reports WRCB TV.

The new model will be implemented nationwide.