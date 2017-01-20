Macy’s Partners with Designer Yigal Azrouël

Macy’s (Cincinnati, Ohio) has teamed up with designer Yigal Azrouël for an exclusive, limited-edition collection that will debut in select stores this spring.

The capsule collection, called Yyigal, will be available in 149 Macy’s stores on Feb. 15, as well as online. It includes 24 pieces, inspired by the designer’s higher-priced designer collection that launched in 1998. Until now, Azrouël’s designs have typically been available in more upscale specialty boutiques. The clothing in the capsule collection features a variety of delicate details, such as a bomber jacket with lace inserts.

In-store signage and online marketing will reflect “‘a stunning campaign all about modernity femininity,’” reports Women’s Wear Daily.