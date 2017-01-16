Macy’s Terminates Top Executive

Macy’s Inc. (Cincinnati) has let go one of its top executives, Peter Sachse, the retailer’s chief growth officer.

Sachse, who became chief growth officer in 2016, had been with Macy’s for 34 years, reports the Cincinnati Business Journal. He held positions such as chief innovation and business development officer, chief stores officer, chief marketing officer, and ceo and chairman of Macys.com for Federated Department Store.

As part of the “involuntary separation” effective January 30, Sachse will receive $2.7 million.