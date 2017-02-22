Macy's Closing 34 More Stores

Macy's (Cincinnati) announced that over the next few years, the retailer has plans to close an additional 34 stores. These store closures are in addition to the 68 stores that the company announced last month that it would shutter.

According to Consumerist, selecting which stores to close in this latest round of closures was more complicated than previous decisions, because none of these stores have a negative cash flow. Instead, the company looked at factors reflecting the community surrounding the stores' locations, such as household incomes, population growth and whether there were other nearby Macy's.

The news came as part of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report.