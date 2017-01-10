Marc Cain to Make U.S. Debut

German women’s wear brand Marc Cain (Bodelshausen, Germany) will open its first U.S. store in March.

The 2150-square-foot space will be located in the Westfield Mall in Paramus, N.J., reports Women’s Wear Daily. Two more Marc Cain locations will open in White Plains, N.Y., and King of Prussia, Pa. in May.

Marc Cain, known for its patterned jacquard knits, currently has 210 stores in 34 countries, 292 shop-in-shops, 387 franchised units and sells to 1087 specialty stores in 61 nations.