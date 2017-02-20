MC Sports Closing All Stores

Sporting goods chain retailer MC Sports (Grand Rapids, Mich.) will close all 66 of its stores across the midwest.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on February 14, according to a press release. Tiger Capital Group (New York) and Great American Group (Cincinnati) will conduct the liquidation of the stores, which sell hunting, fishing and camping equipment; running shoes, kayaks, treadmills, workout clothes and team sports equipment.

"We are witnessing a unique era of consolidation in sporting goods retailing due in part to the rapid growth of ecommerce," said Michael McGrail, Tiger Group’s coo. "But stabilization is an inevitability; chain-wide store-closure events such as this won't continue forever in sporting goods."