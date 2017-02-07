Michael Kors Launches in South Africa

Michael Kors (New York) has opened its first store in South Africa. The 2497-square-foot location in the V&A Waterfront Mall in Cape Town showcases the retailer’s ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories collections, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“The city represents the mix of sophistication, glamour and ease that defines everything we design,” said Kors, who frequently visits Cape Town and is a safari enthusiast.

The retailer partnered with the Surtee Group, a South African specialist retail company who has also previously partnered with Hugo Boss, Paul Smith, Burberry, Lacoste, Giorgio Armani, Hackett and Dunhill.