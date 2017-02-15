Nasty Gal Closing Stores

Nasty Gal (Los Angeles) will be closing its bricks-and-mortar stores as well as its distribution center in Kentucky as a result of the company’s sale to online retailer Boohoo (London).

Boohoo purchased the company’s intellectual property for $20 million, which includes the brand name and its customer list. Last year, Boohoo also acquired PrettyLittleThing.com, reports Business Insider.

The Nasty Gal stores will be closed by Feb. 28, and the distribution center will be closed by April 10, reports The Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Business Journal. The deal is expected to close Feb. 28, as well.