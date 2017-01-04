Nautica Opens its Debut New York Flagship

Premiering its first outpost in its hometown of New York, nautical lifestyle brand Nautica recently opened the doors to its SoHo location on Prince Street. “It is exciting for our brand and consumers to have a retail location in the city that we have called home for over 30 years,” said Karen Murray, president, Nautica. The 2000-square-foot store includes the retailer’s signature wooden beam design feature and a curated merchandising style.